Wennberg produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Wennberg set up the game-winning goal by Frank Vatrano at 7:15 of the third period. The 26-year-old Wennberg has surpassed his point production from last year. He's at 23 points, 72 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating in 51 appearances this season.