Wennberg scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Wennberg was the only Panther who found a way to beat Thomas Greiss in the contest. It was Wennberg's first goal with the Panthers -- he's been limited to three points and 12 shots on net through nine games. Much more of a playmaker rather than a scorer, Wennberg hasn't done enough of either to interest many fantasy managers this year.