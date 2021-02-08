Wennberg scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Red Wings.
Wennberg was the only Panther who found a way to beat Thomas Greiss in the contest. It was Wennberg's first goal with the Panthers -- he's been limited to three points and 12 shots on net through nine games. Much more of a playmaker rather than a scorer, Wennberg hasn't done enough of either to interest many fantasy managers this year.
