Wennberg provided a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Lightning.
Wennberg put the Panthers back on top midway through the second period with a wicked shot from the slot. The 26-year-old also helped Florida with two shots and two hits in the game. He posted 29 points in 56 games this season.
