Wennberg scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Wennberg tipped in a MacKenzie Weegar shot at 7:47 of the second period to get the Panthers on the board. In the third, Wennberg set up Brandon Montour's tally. The 26-year-old Wennberg is up to 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists), 75 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 52 appearances.