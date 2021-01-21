Wennberg picked up an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory against the Blackhawks.

The helper was Wennberg's first point with the Panthers after signing with the team in October following six seasons with the Blue Jackets. The 26-year-old has the potential to be an under-the-radar fantasy option as he centers Jonathan Huberdeau and Patric Hornqvist on the Panthers' second line. He's only scored more than eight goals once in his career, but has shown a knack for finding his teammates -- collecting 46 assists in 80 games with Columbus in the 2016-17 season.