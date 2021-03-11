Wennberg tallied his sixth assist of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Over the past nine games Wennberg has collected only two points -- both helpers -- in 17:12 of average ice time. The 26-year-old center hasn't been the offensive spark the Panthers hoped he would be on the second line, but with a lack of other options at the team's disposal he will likely remain in his role. Wennberg has 11 points in 25 games this season.
