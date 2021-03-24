Wennberg scored a power-play goal on his only shot in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Wennberg brought the Panthers to within a goal with 4:38 left in the third period during a 6-on-4 advantage, taking a puck off his skate and the side of the net and stuffing it past Kevin Lankinen. It was Wennberg's seventh goal in 32 games, his best output since scoring eight times in 2017-18 with Columbus.