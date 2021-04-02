Wennberg scored the winning goal 1:25 into overtime Thursday in a 3-2 victory over the Red Wings.

Wennberg absolutely sniped a wrister from the right dot to secure the win for the Panthers, picking up his first point in the last five games in the process. The 26-year-old has seven goals and eight assists in 36 games this season and is sporting a career-high 15.2 shooting percentage.