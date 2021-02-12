Wennberg finished with a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Both of Wennberg's points came in Florida's three-goal second period, as he potted one himself to take a 2-0 lead then helped Carter Verhaeghe stretch the Panthers' lead to 4-1. After failing to light the lamp in his first eight games with the Panthers, Wennberg has now put together a three-game goal streak.