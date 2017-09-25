Panthers' Alexandre Grenier: On waiver wire

Grenier was designated for waivers by the Panthers on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sportsreports.

Grenier impressed with AHL Utica in 2016-17 as he logged 17 goals and 28 assists in 69 outings, but was only able to crack the game-day roster for Vancouver on nine occasions over the past two seasons. The winger signed with Florida in the offseason, yet the result was much the same coming out of training camp as he will be reassigned to AHL Springfield if he clears waivers.