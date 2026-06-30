Panthers' Angus Crookshank: Acquired in five-player trade

Florida acquired Crookshank and Jacob Markstrom (undisclosed) from New Jersey on Tuesday in exchange for Evan Rodrigues, (finger), Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Crookshank had 24 goals and 36 points in 60 games for AHL Utica during the 2025-26 regular season. He also picked up one goal, seven blocked shots and five hits in eight NHL appearances with the Devils last campaign. Crookshank will compete for a depth role on Florida's Opening Night roster during training camp.