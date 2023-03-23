Duclair (illness) will return to the lineup versus Toronto on Thursday.
Duclair sat out Tuesday's contest versus the Flyers. He started the season on injured reserve after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn Achilles. He has a goal and three assists in nine games this season.
