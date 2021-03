Duclair (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks after being activated from injured reserve, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Duclair is back in the lineup after spending six games in the press box. The 25-year-old has been off to a slow start on the scoring front, posting just two goals on 49 shots (4.1 percent). With the Senators last season, he scored on 12.5 percent of his shots, so he's at least due for some positive regression eventually.