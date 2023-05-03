Duclair recorded an assist versus Toronto on Tuesday.
For the second straight game, Duclair failed to register a single shot on net despite playing in a first-line role alongside Aleksander Barkov. Still, the Quebec native has points in three of his last four games since returning from an undisclosed injury. If he starts shooting the puck, Duclair could be a top-end fantasy target.
