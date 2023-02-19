Duclair (Achilles) could be back in the lineup as early as Friday against Buffalo, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Coach Paul Maurice said Sunday that the team will see how Duclair progresses during practices this week before finalizing a return date. The 27-year-old forward is close to being ready to make his season debut. Duclair produced 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games during the 2021-22 campaign.