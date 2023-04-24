Duclair didn't play in Game 4 against Boston on Sunday because of an undisclosed injury, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Duclair was a late scratch for Florida's 6-2 loss Sunday after experiencing some pain during the pregame warmups. He has posted seven shots on goal and four hits in three outings this postseason. If Duclair is unavailable for Game 5 on Wednesday, Zac Dalpe could replace him on the third line again.