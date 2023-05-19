Duclair recorded two assists, eight shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Duclair's contributions came in regulation, as he set up second-period tallies by linemates Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe. This was Duclair's first multi-point effort of the postseason. He's been solid in a top-six role with eight points, 27 shots, 12 hits and a minus-3 rating through 12 playoff appearances.