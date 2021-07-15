Duclair penned a three-year, $9 million contract with Florida on Thursday.

Duclair has played for six clubs during the course of his seven-year NHL career in which he appeared in 396 games and tallied 89 goals, 105 assists and 218 hits while averaging 14:06 of ice time. Unless he is left unprotected in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft, the 25-year-old winger should be capable of locking down a top-six role for the Panthers this year.