Duclair appears to have avoided injury after he was tripped in overtime during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Stars, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Duclair was tripped by Jamie Benn and went down awkwardly. The ensuing power play led to Frank Vatrano's game-winning goal. Duclair was playing his first game after missing the last six contests with a shoulder injury. He produced an assist on Radko Gudas' second-period goal. Duclair has 17 points, 75 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-10 rating through 30 appearances.