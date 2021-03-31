Duclair is expected to miss 7-to-10 days with a shoulder injury, per head coach Joel Quenneville.

Duclair left Tuesday's game with the injury, which he suffered late in the third period. That timeline indicates Duclair won't be ready to play again until April 6 versus the Hurricanes at the earliest. Vinnie Hinostroza or Ryan Lomberg are likely get a chance in the lineup, while Owen Tippett could ascend to a top-six role.