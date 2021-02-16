Duclair scored his first goal of the season in Monday's 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.
Duclair hadn't scored through his first 11 games, but it certainly wasn't for a lack of effort. He now has 32 shots through 12 games placing him fifth on the team. This will hopefully burst the dam open for Duclair who is currently sitting at a career-low 3.1% shooting percentage.
