Duclair agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday.

Duclair hit the open market this offseason after the Senators failed to extend him a qualifying offer, so the young forward chose to head elsewhere. The 25-year-old earned an All-Star Game appearance in 2020, posting a career-high 23 goals and 40 points through 66 games last year with Ottawa. The dynamic forward will be expected to provide instant offense in Florida next season, so it's likely that Duclair will slot into a top-six role to start the upcoming campaign.