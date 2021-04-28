Duclair scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Duclair tallied at 2:56 of the first period to give the Panthers a short-lived 2-1 lead. The 25-year-old has seven goals, 27 points, 92 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 38 contests. He's thrived in a top-six role with the Panthers this year despite shooting just 7.6 percent.