Head coach Joel Quenneville said Sunday that Duclair will open training camp on the first line, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Duclair -- who signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract in December -- will try his hand on a line with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau. This is a major opportunity for Duclair as he looks to prove that last year's 23-goal campaign with the Senators wasn't a fluke. Barkov and Huberdeau both have 30-goal seasons on their resumes, and they have a history of setting up snipers, specifically Mike Hoffman. If Duclair can secure this role through training camp, his fantasy stock should be on the rise.