Duclair (Achilles) is getting close to being ready to make his season debut Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Duclair was a full participant in Monday's morning skate for the first time since undergoing offseason Achilles surgery. He could be available to return to the lineup at some point after Florida's four-game road trip this week. Duclair notched 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games during the 2021-22 campaign.
More News
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Still wearing non-contact jersey•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Skating hard at practice Saturday•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Week-to-week•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Resumes skating•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: No return date set•
-
Panthers' Anthony Duclair: Shifts to LTIR•