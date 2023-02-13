Duclair (Achilles) is getting close to being ready to make his season debut Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Duclair was a full participant in Monday's morning skate for the first time since undergoing offseason Achilles surgery. He could be available to return to the lineup at some point after Florida's four-game road trip this week. Duclair notched 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games during the 2021-22 campaign.