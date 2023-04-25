Duclair (undisclosed) will be available to play in Game 5 against Boston on Wednesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Duclair fully participated in Tuesday's practice after being a late scratch for Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Bruins. He sat out that contest after experiencing some pain in the pregame warmups. Duclair will probably replace Zac Dalpe on the third line in Wednesday's must-win matchup for the Panthers. Boston currently has a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.