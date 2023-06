Duclair (undisclosed) feels good to go for Game 5 on Tuesday against Vegas, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Duclair was a full participant in Monday's practice after he missed some playing time in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights due to an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old forward has four goals, 11 points and 37 shots on net in 19 games this postseason. Duclair is projected to remain on the Panthers' top line for Tuesday's must-win contest.