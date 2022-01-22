Duclair produced a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Canucks.

Duclair set up Sam Reinhart's equalizer in the third period. The 26-year-old Duclair has looked great in January with five goals and six helpers in his last 10 games. The winger is up to 32 points (seven on the power play), 70 shots on net and a plus-27 rating in 33 appearances. He's emerged as a fixture in the Panthers' top six while matching his point total from last season in 10 fewer games.