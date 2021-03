Duclair (lower body) had two assists and four shots with a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over Chicago.

Duclair was back in the lineup for the first time since Feb. 27 and drew the primary assist on a pair of Aleksander Barkov goals. He also added a season-best plus/minus rating for good measure. The first-year Panther now has 10 helpers in 19 games on the year, but he's scored only twice after a career-high 23 goals last season for Ottawa.