Duclair potted an empty-net goal and had three shots with a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-3 win over Tampa Bay.

Duclair sealed the road win in the final minute of regulation when he powered through two Tampa Bay skaters in the neutral zone and deposited his empty-netter. The goal was his second in as many tilts and extended his point streak to five games. Duclair has three goals and two assists during that stretch with a robust plus-7 rating.