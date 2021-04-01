Duclair (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Duclair was already expected to miss at least a week, so this move simply opens up a roster spot. The 25-year-old winger has provided four goals and 16 points through 29 games. Duclair is aiming to return next Tuesday against the Hurricanes. Brett Connolly has filled into a top-six role in Duclair's place.