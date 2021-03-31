Duclair (upper body) will not return to Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings.

Duclair crashed into the boards late in the second period, and the injury is enough to keep him out of the third period. The 25-year-old winger joins a growing list of injuries for the Panthers, who are also missing Patric Hornqvist (undisclosed) and Aleksander Barkov (lower body) up front. The Panthers' next game is Thursday versus the Red Wings.