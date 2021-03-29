Duclair scored a goal on a team-leading five shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over Dallas.

Duclair beat Jake Oettinger on a penalty shot 6:26 into the first period to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead, and that tally held up as the game-winner. The goal broke a four-game point skid for Duclair, who had found the scoresheet in just two of his previous 12 contests. After scoring a career-high 23 goals last year with Ottawa, Duclair has found the back of the net just four times in 28 games in his first season with the Panthers.