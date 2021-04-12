Duclair (shoulder) is expected to play in Tuesday's game versus the Stars.

Duclair will need to be activated from injured reserve before making his first appearance since March 30. The 25-year-old is having a down year with four goals on 73 shots (5.5 percent) and 12 assists through 29 games this season. He scored on 12.5 percent of his shots last season, so he should see some positive regression eventually.