Duclair missed Tuesday's game versus the Flyers due to an illness, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Duclair was a surprise scratch, and now the Panthers have provided a reason. It's unclear if he'll be feeling better in time to play Thursday versus the Maple Leafs.
