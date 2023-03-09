Duclair missed practice Thursday with an illness, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Duclair has to be considered a game-time decision Friday versus Chicago. He has only played five games this season as he missed the first 60 contests recovering from offseason Achilles surgery. He has a goal and two assists with 16 shots on goal this season.
