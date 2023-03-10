Duclair (illness) has been ruled out of Friday's game versus Chicago according to coach Paul Maurice, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The good news is that Duclair is expected to return Saturday against Winnipeg. The 27-year-old winger has a goal and two assists in five games this season, after he missed the first 60 games of the year recovering from offseason Achilles surgery.
