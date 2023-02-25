Duclair recorded an assist in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

Seeing his first action of the season after recovering from offseason surgery on his Achilles, Duclair set up Carter Verhaeghe for the Panthers' only tally of the night. Duclair saw some power-play time and a regular shift in the top six, and he rounded out his evening with five hits, four shots and a plus-1 rating, so it doesn't look like Florida is going to ease him back into the lineup. The 27-year-old could provide a nice fantasy boost down the stretch.