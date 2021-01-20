Duclair recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago

After being held scoreless in his Florida debut Sunday, Duclair flashed some chemistry with Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe as the trio combined for two goals and six points Tuesday. Duclair scored a career-high 23 goals last season, and the talented but inconsistent winger could be headed for another strong campaign if he can maintain a top-six assignment.