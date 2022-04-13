Duclair scored two goals, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Through 60 minutes, Duclair was the only player who managed to get a puck past John Gibson despite the fact the Panthers out-shot the Ducks 55-24 on the night. Duclair has two two-goal performances in the last five games but was held off the scoresheet in the other three. However, it's been enough to get him to the 30-goal plateau on the season for the first time in his career.