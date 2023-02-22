Coach Paul Maurice believes Duclair (Achilles) is "ready to go" ahead of Friday's game versus the Sabres, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Duclair still needs to be activated off long-term injured reserve, but all signs are pointing to him making his season debut against Buffalo on Friday. The 27-year-old winger racked up 31 goals and 58 points through 74 contests last season, making him an intriguing waiver wire pickup for fantasy managers looking to add some firepower for the stretch run.