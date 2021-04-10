Duclair (shoulder) won't play Saturday against Dallas, but he could be ready for Tuesday's rematch with the Stars.
Duclair is clearly nearing a return to action, but he'll have to wait for Tuesday's game versus Dallas for his next opportunity to rejoin the lineup. He's picked up 16 points through 29 games this season.
