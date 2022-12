Duclair (Achilles) resumed skating this week, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports

Duclair still has some work to do before he is able to make his season debut. "He's got to get trained again and then he's going to have to get back into hockey shape," said coach Paul Maurice on Wednesday. "... I don't know exactly when it's going to be, but we're talking about weeks. We're no longer talking about months." Duclair notched 31 goals and 58 points in 74 games last year.