Duclair (Achilles) will return to the Florida lineup versus Buffalo on Friday, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Duclair has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason Achilles tendon surgery, and coach Paul Maurice confirmed Friday that Duclair will be in the lineup. Duclair had a great 2021-22 season, scoring 31 goals and adding 27 assists in 74 games. Look for him to be eased into game action as he last played May 22 against the Lightning in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.