Duclair scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

After he was scratched in Florida's series-clinching victory against Washington Duclair rebounded with the Panthers' lone goal in the Game 1 loss despite logging only 12:46 of ice time. The goal was the first of the playoffs for the 26-year-old winger who recorded 58 points (31 goals and 27 assists) during the regular season. The Panthers will look for Duclair to regain his scoring touch as they try to even the series in Game 2.