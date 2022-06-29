Duclair will have surgery to repair a torn Achilles on Thursday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Duclair is coming off a fantastic season in which he set new career highs in goals (31), assists (27) and power-play points (21). Unfortunately, the 26-year-old winger will likely miss the bulk, if not the entirety, of the upcoming 2022-23 campaign as a result of his Achilles injury. With Duclair sidelined, the Panthers figure to put him on long-term injured reserve to start the season which could mean an uptick in ice time for Patric Hornqvist or Ryan Lomberg.