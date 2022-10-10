Duclair (Achilles) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
This is just a paper move for the Panthers as Duclair is expected to miss at least the next couple of months after offseason surgery. The 27-year-old set career highs in goals (31) and points (58) last season.
