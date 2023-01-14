Duclair (Achilles) is in a non-contact jersey at practice Saturday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Duclair was seen skating hard, which is great news as he recovers from Achilles tendon surgery in July. The winger has yet to play this season after he potted 31 goals and added 27 assists in 74 games during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers miss his offensive game, as they have dropped from the top-scoring team in the NHL last season to 15th-best in 2022-23. Duclair hopes to return after the All-Star Game in early February.