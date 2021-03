Duclair scored an empty-net goal and assisted on Aleksander Barkov's game-winner in Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Predators.

The 25-year-old gave Chris Driedger all the offensive support he would need in a game that was more lopsided than the final score suggested. Duclair has been his usual inconsistent self, notching three multi-point performances and six goose eggs in his last 10 games, and on the season he has three goals and 14 points through 23 contests.