Duclair (Achilles) is wearing a non-contact jersey at practice Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Duclair resumed skating almost two months ago after offseason surgery. It was thought he was weeks away from returning at that time but Duclair is still not allowed contact in practice. Duclair has yet to play this season, after scoring 31 goals and adding 27 assists in 74 games during the 2021-22 campaign.